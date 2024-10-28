South Carolina at Vanderbilt football set for 4:15 p.m. kick

South Carolina football's week 11 game at Vanderbilt will be a 4:15 p.m. ET kick-off on SEC Network, with the SEC officially announcing the Nov. 9 slate on Monday afternoon.

The Gamecocks currently hold their longest active SEC winning streak over another program against Vanderbilt, with 15 consecutive wins in the series dating back to 2009. Last season's game in Columbia was South Carolina's biggest win of the season, a 47-6 final score. Shane Beamer's team won its most recent trip to Nashville back in 2022, 38-27.

Vanderbilt is currently 5-3 on the season, one win away from clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. The Commodores will travel to Auburn this weekend, while the Gamecocks host Texas A&M.

This will be South Carolina's third game of the season on SEC Network, along with the opener against Old Dominion and the week eight trip to Oklahoma.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football.