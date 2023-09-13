South Carolina baseball still has not released its full non-conference schedule, but the always demanding SEC slate is out there after the league unveiled the full 10-week schedule for all 14 teams on Wednesday.

This will be the final season of the current scheduling model before Oklahoma and Texas join the league for the 2025 season and the conference will shift away from divisions to a two-team permanent rival set-up with the other 13 opponents rotating across seasons.

Mark Kingston’s club will open conference play with a three-game series Mar. 15-17 on the road at Ole Miss, before opening the home schedule the following week with a three-game series against Vanderbilt.

The marquee series on the schedule comes in the middle of the season, the fifth week of play when the Gamecocks will travel back to Gainesville for a Super Regional rematch agaiinst the Florida Gators from Apr. 12-14. That will be the front end of a back-to-back against the teams who split the regular season conference championship last year, with Arkansas traveling to Founders Park the following week.

For the second consecutive season the Gamecocks will clsoe the regular season with a series against Tennessee, this time ccoming in Knoxville May 16-18. The final home series of the regular season will be the week prior from May 10-12 against Georgia.

The SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. is scheduled for May 21-26.

