South Carolina men's basketball heading to November MTE

For the fourth year in a row under Lamont Paris, South Carolina men's basketball will participate in a multi-team event. The early season tournaments have become a staple of South Carolina's scheduling philosphy with a three-game event in Charleston the first year of the Paris era, followed by two-game excursions in Phoenix and Fort Myers the last two years respectively.

This year the Gamecocks will test themselves with two games at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in at the Greenbrier resortin West Virginia. South Carolina will face two of Butler, Northwestern and Virginia, with game coming on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23.

Based on last season's KenPom rankings South Carolina finished No. 69 overall, in the neighborhood of the other three teams in the field. Northwestern checked in at No. 44, Butler was No. 75 and Virginia finished at No. 109, although the Cavs hired a new head coach in the off-season.

As of now the entire rest of South Carolina's non-conference schedule is still unknown with the exception of the annual rivalry game against Clemson, scheduled for Dec. 16 in the upstate.

