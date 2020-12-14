@GamecockCentral

 South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball game against Clemson postponed due to positive COVID tests
South Carolina-Clemson postponed

From South Carolina media relations

Due to the positive COVID-19 tests within the South Carolina men's basketball program, this Saturday's (Dec. 19) scheduled contest versus Clemson is being postponed with the potential of rescheduling for a future date to be determined. Further updates will be announced when available.

South Carolina's next scheduled contest is a home matchup versus South Carolina State on Dec. 23. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

