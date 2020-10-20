South Carolina depth chart: Gamecocks vs. LSU
Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. LSU.
While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
15 Collin Hill - RsSr.
3 Ryan Hilinski - So.
4 Luke Doty - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.
RUNNING BACK
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.
11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week.
WIDE RECEIVER
13 Shi Smith - So.
4 Luke Doty - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
17 Xavier Legette - So.
84 Rico Powers - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
6 Josh Vann - Jr.
5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.
89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.
NOTES: While there are no changes to the official depth chart this week, there do seem to be some moving pieces potentially. Ger-Cari Caldwell is expected to get his opportunity soon and Josh Vann had a nice catch and run Saturday. This rotation will be determined by who performs in the games.
LEFT TACKLE
75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.
55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.
LEFT GUARD
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.
CENTER
71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.
74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.
77 Vershon Lee - Fr.
NOTES: It appears that South Carolina has settled on its best starting five with the group listed above. Wonnum would technically be the backup left tackle with Jakai Moore sliding in at right tackle if needed.
TIGHT END
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.
TIGHT END
80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr.
88 Will Register - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.
FULLBACK
46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.
48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. (missed Auburn game with knee swelling)
OR
91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
6 Zacch Pickens - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.
90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.
BUCK
52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.
3 Jordan Burch - Fr.
NOTES: Tonka Hemingway received his first career start at defensive end this past week as Aaron Sterling has been dealing with swelling in his knee. Brad Johnson, who is the starting SAM backer, also played some defensive end.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.
(OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury)
WILL LINEBACKER
30 Damani Staley - Sr.
8 Jahmar Brown - So.
(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury)
SAM LINEBACKER
19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.
NOTES: Spencer Eason-Riddle is out for the season meaning the Gamecocks will shuffle some guys around, especially until Sherrod Greene gets back. Mo Kaba moves into the backup MIKE role while Jahmar Brown is back available as the backup WILL LB.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.
OR
24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.
21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.
SAFETY
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
9 Cam Smith - RsFr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.
OR
22 John Dixon - So.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
DIME
10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.
OR
8 Jahmar Brown - So.
NOTES: Israel Mukuamu missed last week with a groin injury and it remains to be seen if he'll be back in the lineup and whether he'd be at cornerback or safety. Meanwhile, John Dixon has played well at cornerback and Shilo Sanders is coming on at safety while Jaylin Dickerson had his first career interception. Jahmar Brown is back from injury and available as a DIME backer.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.
PUNTER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
HOLDER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
OR
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Sr.
17 Xavier Legette - So.
NOTES: No changes to special teams.