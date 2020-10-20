While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. LSU.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

15 Collin Hill - RsSr.

3 Ryan Hilinski - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.

RUNNING BACK

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week.

WIDE RECEIVER

13 Shi Smith - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

17 Xavier Legette - So.

84 Rico Powers - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

6 Josh Vann - Jr.

5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.

89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.

NOTES: While there are no changes to the official depth chart this week, there do seem to be some moving pieces potentially. Ger-Cari Caldwell is expected to get his opportunity soon and Josh Vann had a nice catch and run Saturday. This rotation will be determined by who performs in the games.

LEFT TACKLE

75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.

55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.

LEFT GUARD

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.

CENTER

71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.

74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.

77 Vershon Lee - Fr.

NOTES: It appears that South Carolina has settled on its best starting five with the group listed above. Wonnum would technically be the backup left tackle with Jakai Moore sliding in at right tackle if needed.

TIGHT END

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.

TIGHT END

80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr.

88 Will Register - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.

FULLBACK

46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.

48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. (missed Auburn game with knee swelling)

OR

91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

6 Zacch Pickens - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.

BUCK

52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.

3 Jordan Burch - Fr.

NOTES: Tonka Hemingway received his first career start at defensive end this past week as Aaron Sterling has been dealing with swelling in his knee. Brad Johnson, who is the starting SAM backer, also played some defensive end.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.

(OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury)

WILL LINEBACKER

30 Damani Staley - Sr.

8 Jahmar Brown - So.

(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury)

SAM LINEBACKER

19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.

NOTES: Spencer Eason-Riddle is out for the season meaning the Gamecocks will shuffle some guys around, especially until Sherrod Greene gets back. Mo Kaba moves into the backup MIKE role while Jahmar Brown is back available as the backup WILL LB.

SAFETY

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

OR

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.

SAFETY

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

9 Cam Smith - RsFr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

OR

22 John Dixon - So.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

DIME

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

OR

8 Jahmar Brown - So.

NOTES: Israel Mukuamu missed last week with a groin injury and it remains to be seen if he'll be back in the lineup and whether he'd be at cornerback or safety. Meanwhile, John Dixon has played well at cornerback and Shilo Sanders is coming on at safety while Jaylin Dickerson had his first career interception. Jahmar Brown is back from injury and available as a DIME backer.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.

PUNTER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

HOLDER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

OR

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

KICKOFF RETURNER

13 Shi Smith - Sr.

17 Xavier Legette - So.

NOTES: No changes to special teams.