While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Ole Miss.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

15 Collin Hill - RsSr.

OR

3 Ryan Hilinski - So.

OR

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

NOTES: Will Muschamp officially opened up the QB competition this week with Hill, Hilinski and Doty competing for the starting job. Hill and Hilinski have been getting slightly more reps with Doty still running his package of plays. The competition could go all the way to Saturday's pregame warmups.

RUNNING BACK

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week.

WIDE RECEIVER

13 Shi Smith - So.

5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.

WIDE RECEIVER

17 Xavier Legette - So.

81 Jalen Brooks

84 Rico Powers - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

6 Josh Vann - Jr.

89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.

NOTES: We're officially removing Doty from the WR depth chart as his focus has been on the QB position.

LEFT TACKLE

75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.

55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.

LEFT GUARD

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.

CENTER

71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.

74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.

77 Vershon Lee - Fr.

NOTES: We're not making any changes to the depth chart yet, but it does seem there's at least a chance that Jakai Moore could work his way back onto the field at tackle, based on Muschamp's comments.

TIGHT END

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.

TIGHT END

80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. (Day to day - ankle)

88 Will Register - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart, but Mullins has been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the A&M game.

FULLBACK

46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.

48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.

OR

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

OR

91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

OR

6 Zacch Pickens - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.

BUCK

52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.

3 Jordan Burch - Fr.

NOTES: South Carolina started Keir Thomas at defensive end last week in order to give them some more strength at that spot. We'll see if they do it again this week.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.

(OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury)

WILL LINEBACKER

30 Damani Staley - Sr.

8 Jahmar Brown - So. (Out with knee injury)

(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - Out since Week 1 with hip)

SAM LINEBACKER

19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.

NOTES: Jahmar Brown is out with a knee injury.

SAFETY

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

OR

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.

SAFETY

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

9 Cam Smith - RsFr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

OR

22 John Dixon - So.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

DIME

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

NOTES: South Carolina hopes to get Shilo Sanders and R.J. Roderick back this week after they missed the A&M game for undisclosed reasons.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.

PUNTER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

HOLDER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

KICKOFF RETURNER

5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.

NOTES: We're officially listing Joyner as the kickoff returner and Robinson as the punt returner.