While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Vanderbilt.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

15 Collin Hill - RsSr.

3 Ryan Hilinski - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.

RUNNING BACK

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.

NOTES: After all three running backs played similar snaps in week 1, it seemed there was a clear pecking order in week 2 and that's reflected above.

WIDE RECEIVER

13 Shi Smith - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

17 Xavier Legette - So.

84 Rico Powers - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

6 Josh Vann - Jr.

5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.

89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.

NOTES: Based on playing time last week, we've flipped Josh Vann and Dakereon Joyner. Joyner started Week 1, but it's Vann who got the start as the third receiver in Gainesville. Rico Powers played all the snaps at the X after Xavier Legette exited with a minor groin injury but he's back at practice.

LEFT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.

75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.

LEFT GUARD

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.

CENTER

71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.

74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.

77 Vershon Lee - Fr.

52 Jaylen Nichols - So.

NOTES: The Gamecocks continue to work through their right tackle position but redshirt freshman Jakai Moore has started both games and Vershon Lee has been his backup in both.

TIGHT END

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.

TIGHT END

80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr.

88 Will Register - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.

FULLBACK

46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.

48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.

91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

6 Zacch Pickens - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.

BUCK

52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.

3 Jordan Burch - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the DL depth chart.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr.

WILL LINEBACKER

30 Damani Staley - Sr.

32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.

(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury)

SAM LINEBACKER

19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.

45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr.

NOTES: No changes to the LB depth chart.

SAFETY

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

OR

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.

SAFETY

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

9 Cam Smith - RsFr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

OR

22 John Dixon - So.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

DIME

40 Jahmar Brown - So. (DAY-TO-DAY with knee injury)

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

NOTES: Izzy Mukuamu started at safety in Gainesville but that was primarily due to the staff trying to protect his injured groin. Mukuamu will be available to play cornerback this week but Johnny Dixon played well at the position, which could lead the staff to playing Mukuamu at safety and starting Dixon at cornerback again.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.

PUNTER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

HOLDER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

OR



7 Jammie Robinson - So.

KICKOFF RETURNER

13 Shi Smith - Sr.

17 Xavier Legette - So.

NOTES: After Jammie Robinson handled punt returns in Week 1, Jaycee Horn took over last week.