South Carolina Depth Trying To Build Upon Akron Showing, Bye Week
If Akron was the foundation, everything else following needs to be the building blocks. South Carolina football used 84 players in its week four win over Akron, then had a whole bye week for evalua...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news