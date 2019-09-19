SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The South Carolina football team will wear its black helmets, white jerseys and black pants at Missouri Saturday for its first true road game of the season.

The Gamecocks wore the uniform combo twice last season, once in their win at Ole Miss and then in their loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

South Carolina announced the uniform during its usual Thursday evening Twitter reveal, which can be seen below.

The Gamecocks and Tigers are scheduled to to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday on the SEC Network Alternate.

- Why subscriber to Gamecock Central? Find out from our readers! -