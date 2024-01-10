South Carolina football will have to make another change to its offensive coaching staff, and once again it will be on the offensive side of the ball.

After head coach Shane Beamer started the off-season by moving on from running backs coach Montario Hardesty, tight ends coach Jody Wright left the staff to take the head coaching job at FCS Murray State as confirmed by ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday morning.

Wright joined Beamer's staff in the off-season prior to the 2022 season, serving as the tight ends coach in both seasons on the job.

He helped the Gamecocks completely flip their room in the off-season following the 2022 season, going from a group led by Jaheim Bell, Austin Stogner and Nate Adkins to a trio of Trey Knox, Joshua Simon and Nick Elksnis via the transfer portal. Wright was also a key part of recruiting class of 2023 tight ends Connor Cox and Reid Mikeska, as well as four-star tight end Michael Smith in the 2024 class.

