South Carolina football availability report (Vanderbilt week)

South Carolina football heads to Vanderbilt on Saturday for a 4:15 p.m. ET kick, as the Gamecocks will try to officially clinch bowl eligibility and win their third game in a row in the process. For the most part, South Carolina is still in good shape on the injury front. A few new names popped up on this week's first availability report, though.

As Shane Beamer implied would be the case in his Tuesday press conference, defensive tackle DeAndre Jules is listed as doubtful. He is not the only player in his room who is doubtful, though, as Nick Barrett also has the same designation with what appears to be a new injury. Barrett is currently at four games played this year, and his next one would burn a year of eligibility.

Special teamer Buddy Mack III is doubtful as well, and three players have already been ruled out for the game. In addition to offensive lineman Jakai Moore, linebacker Mo Kaba and freshman running back Matthew Fuller will not play on Saturday.

