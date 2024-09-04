Welcome to the new age of college football, featuring injury reports.

SEC teams are now required to submit availability reports prior to conference games, with the first update coming on Wednesday before a Saturday game, and subsequent updates to the injury report dropping on Thursday, Friday and finally 90 minutes before kick-off on Saturday.

Players will be given a designation of available, probable, questionable, doubtful or out for the game, with the additional tag of game-time decision coming into play for the Saturday reports.

With South Carolina traveling to Kentucky on Saturday, the mandated injury reports will be in use for the first time in conference history.

This story will be updated throughout the week as the new reports drop.

