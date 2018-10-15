South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty and his Myrtle Beach team are off to a 5-0 start this season following a 21-0 defeat of Marlboro County Friday night.

The four-star class of 2020 quarterback, who committed to South Carolina in late July, completed 24 of 36 for 268 yards and two touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground in the win.

"Great game there," Doty said. "Marlboro County was a great team, a lot of great athletes. It really was a great team win. That's really kind of been the theme of this year, just trying to play as a team and handle adversity together as a team. We've got a great group of guys and we're hoping to put together a great run in the next few weeks in the region."



Doty, who was in Columbia Saturday for the Gamecocks' loss to Texas A&M, discussed that visit with Gamecock Central here.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder and Myrtle Beach will put their undefeated record on the line this Friday against Wilson.

