SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Not only will South Carolina defensive end commit Devontae Davis enroll early at South Carolina, he's also scheduled to participate in the Gamecocks' bowl practices, the Georgia Military College standout said Sunday.

"I enroll in January," Davis said. "I will be (at South Carolina) for bowl practice on (December) 18th. I'll be here. I'm ready to go. All I had to do was get my grades out of junior college and everything was going to fall into place. That's something that I worked towards and I was ready for it when it came."

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound three-star prospect is originally from Silver Bluff High in Aiken, S.C. but spent the last two seasons at Georgia Military Academy.

Davis committed to the Gamecocks in January.

ALSO SEE: Sunday recruiting scoop on multiple South Carolina official visitors including four-star running back target Eric Gray