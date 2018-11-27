While South Carolina produces an official depth chart at the beginning of each season, this is Gamecock Central's best effort to produce a weekly depth chart based on current playing time trends, injuries and information gathered.

It's long been football tradition for teams to release a depth chart each week, though current college football norms seem to be changing in that regard.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

19 Jake Bentley - Jr.

12 Michael Scarnecchia - Sr.

7 Dakereon Joyner - Fr.

NOTES: Jake Bentley is firmly entrenched as the Gamecocks' starter and has played five of his best games in a row. It also seems that this week might be an opportunity to get Dakereon Joyner on the field.

Running back

34 Mon Denson - RsJr.

5 Rico Dowdle - Jr.

27 Ty'Son Williams - RsJr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - Fr.

NOTES: This position group has featured a strange rotation throughout the season due to all four backs dealing with nagging injuries at various points of the year. Mon Denson has taken the reins as the top, and healthiest, back the last few weeks. Rico Dowdle, who is available but not 100 percent, has served as the backup. The training staff continues to try to reduce the size of Ty'Son Williams' cast as he's dealing with a broken bone in his hand that has affected his ability to carry the ball. A.J. Turner is repping with the defense this week, but would still be available on offense. Much like the Chattanooga game, this week feels perfect for getting freshman Deshaun Fenwick some playing time.

Wide receiver (left outside)

1 Deebo Samuel - Sr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

86 Chad Terrell - So. (status unknown - knee inflammation)

Wide receiver (right outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Jr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - OrTre Smith)

Wide receiver (slot)

13 Shi Smith - So.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsSo. (status unknown - toe sprain)

NOTES: The receiver depth chart remains largely unchanged. Chad Terrell and Randrecous Davis have both missed over a month with injuries now.

Tight end (Y)

40 Jacob August - Sr.

84 Kyle Markway - Jr.

Tight end (H)

3 K.C. Crosby - Sr.

87 Kiel Pollard - Jr.

NOTES: South Carolina's tight end group appears to be fully healthy and has rotated a bunch throughout the last three games.

Left tackle

74 Dennis Daley - Sr.

77 Malik Young - RsSr.

Left guard

78 Zack Bailey - Sr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsFr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Jovaughn Gwyn)

Center

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

60 Chandler Farrell - RsSo.

Right guard

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSo.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsFr.

OR

50 Hank Manos - Fr.

Right tackle

79 Dylan Wonnum - Fr.

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

NOTES: The offensive line depth chart remains unchanged since last week.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle (NT)

3 Javon Kinlaw - Jr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Fr.

96 - Josh Belk - Fr..

Defensive tackle (3 tech)

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

52 J.J. Enagbare - Fr.

Defensive end

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

91 Shameik Blackshear - RsJR.

50 Griffin Gentry - RsSo.

(OUT FOR REGULAR SEASON - D.J. Wonnum)

(OUT FOR SEASON - Aaron Sterling)

BUCK

19 Brad Johnson - So.

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

(OUT FOR REGULAR SEASON - Bryson Allen-Williams)

(OUT FOR SEASON - Daniel Fennell)

NOTES: South Carolina will continue to mix and match up front as it is now without four of its best edge players. Keir Thomas will likely continue to play end and tackle with Brad Johnson now the primary BUCK. We're listing Rosendo Louis as the backup there. Shameik Blackshear will continue to get a lot of snaps at end. Freshmen defensive tackles Rick Sandidge and Josh Belk played a lot of snaps at Clemson and should continue to play with J.J. Enagbare also expected to return this week.

Linebacker (SAM)

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

(OUT FOR REGULAR SEASON - Bryson Allen-Williams)

(OUT FOR SEASON - Daniel Fennell)

Linebacker (MIKE)

6 T.J. Brunson - Jr.

53 Ernest Jones - Fr.

Linebacker (WILL)

44 Sherrod Greene - So.

30 Damani Staley - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Eldridge Thompson)

NOTES: Rosendo Louis slid in as the SAM backer when Fennell went out against Clemson and will probably continue to play there. Ernest Jones is also expected to continue to get reps this week as the second-string MIKE.

Safety

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

40 Jason Senn - Sr.

36 Jonathan Gipson - Fr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Jamyest Williams)

(OUT FOR THE REGULAR SEASON - Jaylin Dickerson)

Safety

10 R.J. Roderick - Fr.

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr. (status unknown this week)

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - knee)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Javon Charleston)

Nickel

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr. (status unknown this week)

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - Jr.

Cornerback

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr. (status unknown this week)

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

Cornerback

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - Fr.

NOTES: That's not a misprint. A.J. Turner has officially made an appearance on the defensive depth chart at nickelback and if Jaycee Horn can't go, Turner may be the second guy on the field at the position. Horn was in a boot as of Tuesday and will be evaluated as the week goes on. Israel Mukuamu has played more at cornerback in his absence. Walk-on senior safety Jason Senn played for most of the game against UTC and could be in line to play a bunch against Akron.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Parker White - RsSo.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Kickoff specialist

48 Will Tommie - RsJr.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Punter

20 Joseph Charlton - RsJr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Long snapper

45 Ben Asbury - RsJr.

49 Matthew Smith - RsFr.

Holder

17 Danny Gordon - RsSr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Punt returner

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

Kickoff returner

1 Deebo Samuel - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: The special teams depth chart remains unchanged.