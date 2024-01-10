After letting go of running backs coach Montario Hardesty, Shane Beamer had an open spot on his coaching staff following a 5-7 season in 2023.

According to multiple sources now, he officially filled it with James Coley, an experienced SEC assistant.

Coley arrives from Texas A&M, where he spent the last four years in two different roles on Jimbo Fisher's staff. From 2020-21 he served as the wide receivers coach, before shuffling over to work with the tight ends in 2022-23. Prior to College Station he spent four years at Georgia coaching wide receivers and quarterbacks from 2016-2017.

This time included two seasons along with Beamer, who worked as Kirby Smart's tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in 2016-2017. Coley and Beamer were together on the Georgia staff which reached the National Championship Game in 2017.

He also spent time at Miami, Florida State, Florida International and LSU, where he was a graduate assistant on Nick Saban's staff and briefly moved on to the NFL with him from 2005-2006.

