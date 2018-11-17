SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina class of 2020 quarterback commit Luke Doty continues to put up big numbers during what has been a dynamic junior season for the dual-threat signal-caller.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound four-star prospect scored five touchdowns Friday as Myrtle Beach defeated Marlboro County 42-14 Friday night to advance to Round 3 of the Class 4A playoffs.

Doty went 13 of 19 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions, in the game. He added two more touchdowns on the ground.

Myrtle Beach advances to take on North Myrtle Beach next Friday.