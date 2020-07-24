GamecockCentral - South Carolina football starting OTA-style workouts today

The next two weeks, from July 24-Aug. 6, will serve as a transition period between the weightlifting and conditioning workouts that the Gamecocks have been doing since returning to campus and the start of the traditional preseason camp on Aug. 7. (Programs scheduled to participate in Week 0 of the season were allowed to start last week).

The South Carolina football team, and college football teams around the country, begin NFL-style OTA workouts today as part of the NCAA's revised summer athletic activities and preseason practice plan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

From July 13-23, South Carolina players were able to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week.

During the next two weeks, that number of countable athletic-related activities will jump from eight hours to 20 hours per week with no more than four hours per day.



Those activities can include up to eight hours of weight training and conditioning, up to six hours of walk-throughs using a football and up to six hours of meetings (film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.).

The walkthroughs, with a football and coaches present, should serve as a key learning opportunity for the Gamecocks and programs across the country which saw their spring practices cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Carolina worked through five spring practices before the shutdown.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

South Carolina's preseason practice period is set to begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.

South Carolina is currently scheduled to open its season at home against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 5. Both the Gamecocks and Coastal Carolina are still working towards that kickoff as if it's definitely happening until they're told otherwise.

Athletics director Ray Tanner said earlier this week in a YouTube Live Q&A session with the Gamecock Club that July 31, give or take a few days, is a potential timeline for the SEC's decision on how its football schedule will look.