South Carolina Keeps In-State Momentum Going With EDGE Josh Smith

South Carolina added its 2nd commitment in as many days today when Dutch Fork DE Josh Smith completed his flip from Coastal Carolina to South Carolina with today's announcement. Though Smith was initially underrated, he's gained some momentum as a senior, picking up offers from South Carolina, NC State Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt since September.

The 6'2" 230 lbs DE had 55 tackles and 5 sacks as a junior, helping Dutch Fork capture a 5A State title in 2023. His MaxPreps profile has him down for 4 TFLs this year, though it's unclear how up-to-date that is. Dutch Fork is well on its way to another impactful playoff year though.

Smith also competes in the shot put for Dutch Fork's track and field team. He may need a couple of years to reach his full potential on the edge, but he's got experience with his hand in the dirt and standing up at OLB, so could be used in pass-rush situations earlier than expected.

While the Gamecocks should be in a great position on one EDGE, with freshman Dylan Stewart showing off to start his career, there will be a definite need at the other, with Kyle Kennard likely getting paid to play on Sundays next year. Smith joins Jaquavious Dodd and Anthony Addison as in-state DEs who have chosen to stay home and make an impact with the Gamecocks in the 2025 class.