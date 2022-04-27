South Carolina , Lamont Paris land third transfer this offseason

The Lamont Paris Era in South Carolina is off to a busy start this offseason.

The Gamecocks head coach was officially hired on March 24, and in the last month he has already landed three transfers.

The third transfer addition came on Wednesday afternoon as former Coastal Carolina guard Ebrima Dibba announced his transfer to the Gamecocks, he announced via Instagram.

"Doors are opening, the wait wasn't punishment, it was preparation," Dibba wrote in his announcement.

Dibba is entering through that new door with an opportunity to make a significant impact on a South Carolina squad that has been gutted this offseason. Six players have left the program, including transfers Jermaine Cousinard and Erik Stevenson (the team's top two scorers from 2021-2022) and Devin Carter, plus Wildens Leveque, Ta'Quan Woodley and Mike Green.

The Gamecocks have lost five of their top-six scorers, but they have added three players via the portal who have the chance to replace that production in former Ohio State point guard Meechie Johnson Jr., former Citadel forward Hayden Brown and now Dibba.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard averaged 8.1 points per game in 32 games (31 starts) for the Chanticleers last season. He shot 45.9 percent from the floor, including 35.5 percent on 3-pointers, and he shot 80.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Dibba, a redshirt junior last season, also averaged 4.8 rebounds per game and should provide the Gamecocks with a consistent facilitator on offense. He led the Sun Belt Conference in 2021-22 in both assists per game (5.5) and total assists (173) while finishing No. 22 in assists per game nationwide.