South Carolina lands defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy in portal

South Carolina football is continuing its defensive line rebuild in the transfer portal, adding another player with SEC experience to the fold.

Former five-star recruit and Texas A&M defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy committed to the Gamecocks out of the transfer portal on Wednesday afteroon, making him the fourth player overall and second defensive lineman to join the class.

The Lakeland, Fla. native spent the years in College Station, but redshirted in 2022 and only appeared in two games in 2024. His most significant action came in 2023, when he appeared in five game and was in on a half sack against Mississippi State.

Brownlow-Dindy joins former Missouri defensive end Jaylen Brown, Wake Forest guard Nick Sharpe and Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle in South Carolina's transfer portal class so far.

