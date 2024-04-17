Lamont Paris has completed the flip, and it is a major one.

Local four-star guard Cam Scott officially announced his commitment to play for South Carolina men’s basketball on Wednesday morning in a signing ceremony at Lexington High School. Scott originally committed to Texas last August, but was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent last week.

The 6-foot-5, 165 Ib. guard is rated as the No. 34 overall player in the recruiting class and No. 9 at his position, the top-rated player from the Palmetto state.

Scott is the third member of the 2024 recruiting class for Paris, joining Okku Federiko from Finland — the second Finnish player on the roster along with last year’s freshman Morris Ugusuk — and Trent Noah, the three-star forward from Harlan, Ky.

This is the fifth Rivals Top-150 prospect of the Paris era, joining GG Jackson in 2022, Collin Murray-Boyles last year, Noah in this year's class and Eli Ellis, a current verbal commit in the class of 2025. Scott is the second-highest rated of those players, only behind the former top-10 prospect and current NBA player Jackson.

Scott also marks the 3rd straight year that Paris has managed to land the top rated prospect in the state of South Carolina, joining Jackson and Boyles.

****************************************************************************

