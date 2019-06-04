South Carolina MLB Draft Central
Gamecock signees and current players drafted
Player: Tyler Callihan
Team: Cincinnati Reds
Round, Pick number: 3, 85
Slot value: $710,700
Position: 2B/3B
Year: High school senior, Providence School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
2019 stats: N/A
The skinny: Callihan is one of the bigger high school bats in this draft class and brings serious pop to whichever team he’ll play for. A versatile infielder and Under Armour All-American, he’ll develop into a cleanup-hitter style of player over his career after a solid senior season in Florida.
Player: Ivan Johnson
Team: Cincinnati Reds
Round, Pick number: 4, 114
Slot value: $507,400
Position: Infielder
Year: Junior college sophomore (Chipola)
2019 stats: .381/.491/.587, 9 HR, 49 RBI, 34 BB, 37 K, 14 SB
The skinny: A very toolsy infielder, Johnson is coming off a really good season at Chipola and will likely do enough to sign professionally, skipping school. He’s a solid bat with decent pop and plays a smooth middle infield.
Remaining members of the 2019 signing class (* denotes JUCO): Luis Aviles, Jax Cash, RJ Dantin, Thomas Farr, Jeff Heinrich*, Brannon Jordan*, Jonathan Machamer, Will McGregor, Brennan Milone, Noah Myers*, James Nix*, Andy Peters*, Shane Shifflett*, Brett Thomas, Trey Tujetsch, Braylen Wimmer
Remaining draft-eligible players on the roster: Luke Berryhill, George Callil, Ridge Chapman, Chris Cullen, Cole Ganopulos, Gage Hinson, TJ Hopkins, Ian Jenkins, Graham Lawson, Hayden Lehman, Reid Morgan, Jacob Olson, TJ Shook