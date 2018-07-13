GamecockCentral.com

Due to increased demand, the University of South Carolina athletics department has created a new way for parents of full time University students to acquire seats to every home football game.

The Parents Season Ticket is on sale now and includes two tickets for every home game for only $750 which includes all applicable donations.Seats are located in the upper west side of Williams-Brice Stadium and additional seats may be purchased for $350 with a limit of 4 seats per account.

The Parents Season Ticket requires a student VIP account for verification.

An added feature is the ability to easily transition to a Young Alumni Season Ticket upon the student’s graduation.

To find out more about the new Parents Season Tickets call 803-777-8850 or visit ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com.

