In a nine-minute video he posted on his YouTube channel, Kimball explained the injury, how it happened and what it means for his career going forward.

South Carolina baseball received more devestating news on Thursday when Notre Dame transfer pitcher Roman Kimball announced he will miss the entirety of the 2023 season with a partially torn UCL.

Kimball suffered the injury in the first inning of an Oct. 21st scrimmage at Founders Park, leaving the mound with a trainer after throwing back-to-back wild pitches.

The right-handed arm helped Notre Dame reach the College World Series last season, pitching 25 innings in South Bend and winning all four of his decisions while not surrendering an earned run in nine out of 17 appearances. He even pitched in Omaha for the Fighting Irish before placing his name in the transfer portal. Kimball officially committed to the Gamecocks on Jul. 12, and did say in his video that he is planning to stay with the program and ramp up towards the 2024 season.

Opening Day for the 2023 baseball season is set for Feb. 17, although South Carolina still has not announced its opponent.