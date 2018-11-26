The four-star class of 2019 quarterback was selected to receive the 2018 Sam B. Nicola Award, given to the National High School Football Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus (Ohio).

Hilinski, who signed financial aid agreement papers with the Gamecocks earlier this month, is set to enroll at South Carolina in January after choosing the program over 31 other offers.

The Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout will play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl on Dec. 22.

Hilinski will also play in the All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, on Jan. 5, 2019 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Hilinski, ranked the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in his class, was last in Columbia for the Gamecocks' win over Tennessee when he spent the weekend getting a better idea of what it will be like when he's a part of the team.

"It definitely lived up to all the expectations," he said. "It just made me want to come back more and more. I just can't wait to get there in January. Me and Jakai (Moore) were talking and we were just like, 'Man, I just want to strap up right now and play tonight, which is one of those things and you get there and the electricity is in the air and you just want to come back for more, so we're definitely excited about it."

Hilinski recently completed his senior season of football when he completed 222 of 346 passes for 2,771 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The 2018 Sam B. Nicola Award will be presented during the 64th Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Express Live! in the Arena District.

Past winners include Emmitt Smith, Joe Mauer, and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. Hilinski has already scheduled early enrollment to continue his student-athlete experience at the University of South Carolina.

The 6'4", 220 pound senior is already prepped for the next level having faced five of the top ten nationally ranked high school teams.

