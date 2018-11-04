Will Muschamp announced Jamyest Williams (shoulder) and Javon Charleston (foot) will miss the remaining four games plus a bowl, prompting the coaching staff to figure out which players to lean on moving forward.

South Carolina was dealt a big blow in Saturday's win against Ole Miss, losing two safeties for the rest of the season and now trying to figure out how to get some depth on the back end of the Gamecocks' defense.

"We'll continue that tomorrow to get ready for Tuesday's practice on who we need to prepare to get ready and meet with those guys tomorrow night," Muschamp said on his weekly teleconference.

The Gamecocks currently have three players healthy on the roster that have logged snaps at the safety position this season.

The two primary ones have been Steven Montac, who's started every game this season, and RJ Roderick, who's seen his production increase over the last few weeks.

Jaylin Dickerson, a redshirt freshman, logged his first meaningful snaps at safety this season against Ole Miss, logging five and posting 48.8 overall grade in place of Williams and Charleston.

"He came in and from an assignment standpoint he did a nice job," Muschamp said. "That's always a concern with a young player is how well they execute their assignment and he did a nice job for the most part of getting in the right spots."

Dickerson was expected to contribute a lot last season in the defensive backfield but had season-ending shoulder injury to repair a damaged nerve.

That set Dickerson back almost a year with Muschamp saying he couldn't lift weights for almost 10 to 12 months getting ready for his first full healthy season.

There are things to clean up, but Dickerson did enough on Saturday to impress the coaches.

"Nothing's a lack of effort with him, nothing's a lack of wanting to be physical on the field," Muschamp said. "That's why I enjoy coaching Jaylin. We'll continue to build on this performance but I thought he did some nice things."

Outside of those three, it's almost paper thin at the safety position with Williams and Charleston out of commission the rest of the way.

In a worst-case scenario, the Gamecocks could opt to move one of the team's starting corners back there in Rashad Fenton. Fenton moved to safety at times Saturday and can do that again if need be.

"Rashad Fenton can go play safety if he needs to," Muschamp said. "He knows our defense extremely well and he can go play the safety spot going into a game. We'll make some preparations after that."