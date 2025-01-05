WBB: Mississippi State Preview

(Photo by Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Who: #2 South Carolina (13-1, 0-1) at Mississippi State (13-2, 0-1). Starkville, MS Time/TV: 2:00 on SEC Network. Line: SC -18.5. Total 137.5 History: The Gamecocks lead the series 27-19 all-time against the Bulldogs, including an 18-6 mark in the Dawn Staley era (beginning 2008-09). State leads the series 8-11 in Starkville but Carolina has won its last two games at Humphrey Coliseum. USC has also won the last six games in the series. Last Meeting: January 7, 2024. Carolina 85-66. Bree Hall had 15 points including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to extend a narrowing Gamecock lead. Kamilla Cardoso added 13 points, 14 rebounds and a team-high six assists and Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao had 12 points apiece for the Gamecocks

Scouting the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs’ NET ranking is 31 which is only good enough for 10th in the SEC. MSU was soundly beaten in Lexington in their SEC opener by Kentucky. In that game the Wildcats shot lights out and Bulldogs couldn't hit the broad side of a barn. State's only other loss came to Georgia Tech. You might recognize the name Eniya Russell. Russell transferred to Mississippi State after two seasons at Kentucky and two at Carolina, She is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, all career-highs. The Bulldogs best player is Jerkaila Jordan. She is averaging a team-high 14.6 points for the Bulldogs. Jordan's had six games with 20-plus points and is shooting 42.3% from the field. She had 25 points against South Carolina last season. The Bulldogs also feature 6'6 center Madina Okot. She's averaging12.5 ppg and 8.6 rebounds a game. Kentucky got Okot in early foul trouble which limited her to only 12 minutes of game time.

Gamecock News and Notes

Dawn Staley earned her 200th career SEC regular-season win on Thursday at Missouri, making her the second-fastest to that mark in league history, trailing only Pat Summitt who reached the milestone in 229 games. Staley’s .784 SEC winning percentage (200-55) is second only to Summitt (.874). Carolina’s primary 10-player rotation has allowed the bench to play 47.7 percent of the team’s minutes this season. Three of the Gamecocks’ top five scorers come off the bench, helping them lead the nation with 42.9 points per game. A quick shoutout to Adhel Tac for scoring nine points and six rebounds with a block in the final five minutes or so of South Carolina's blowout win over Missouri. The points and rebounds were a career-high's for the freshman. Tac looked more agile and smooth against the Tigers than she had all year. Tac being able to add meaningful minutes could go a long way for this team in March.

Prediction: Carolina 83-60