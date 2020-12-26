GamecockCentral - South Carolina scholarship situation currently

Below is a full scholarship count as it currently stands.

The Gamecocks are in the process now of building the rest of the 2021 class under Shane Beamer and getting next year's roster set.

It's been a tough week for South Carolina from a scholarship standpoint with a handful of players defecting to the transfer portal, but the Gamecocks did get a commitment to help off set some of that.

For the sake of this exercise, the seniors and opt outs from last season (who haven't made intentions known) are included in this.

Right now, the Gamecocks are sitting at 83 scholarships, including signees that inked in late-December.

Currently the Gamecocks have the most bodies on both lines of scrimmage with 17 offensive and 14 defensive linemen on the roster.

There could be more defections, especially from the defensive line with a few seniors—Jabari Ellis, Aaron Sterling and Keir Thomas—who haven't officially made their decisions on whether or not they'll be back next season.

While receiver is a position of great need for South Carolina, the Gamecocks have 12 scholarship players there right now, but that includes two 2020 opt outs in OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis.

In terms of which positions are the thinnest, that would easily be the linebacker and defensive back spots.



After Ernest Jones left for the NFL, the Gamecocks are down to just six scholarship players at linebacker with three of those—Spencer Eason-Riddle, Sherrod Greene and Damani Staley—seniors and two others injured for the majority of the season in Jahmar Brown and Rosedno Louis Jr.

Defensive back saw three opt outs after Will Muschamp was fired and two of those have declared for the NFL in Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu. The other, RJ Roderick, hasn't made his intentions known yet.

Since the season ended, the Gamecocks have had three transfers from the defensive back room in Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and John Dixon. They did add a JUCO in Isaiah Norris, which brings that count to 10.

Below is the full scholarship breakdown as it currently stands.

Quarterback (4): Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski, Luke Doty, Colten Gauthier

Running back (7): ZaQuandre White, Deshaun Fenwick, Kevin Harris, Rashad Amos, MarShawn Lloyd, Caleb McDowell, Adam Prentice

Wide receiver (12): Randrecous Davis, OrTre Smith, Chad Terrell, Josh Vann, Dakereon Joyner, Xavier Legette, Jalen Brooks, Ger-Cari Caldwell, Rico Powers, Mike Wyman, Sam Reynolds, O'Mega Blake

Offensive line (17): Eric Douglas, Jordan Rhodes, Jazston Turnetine, Dylan Wonnum, Wyatt Campbell, Jovaughn Gwyn, Hank Manos, Jaylen Nichols, Jakai Moore, Mark Fox, Vincent Murphy, Will Rogers, Trai Jones, Vershon Lee, Tyshawn Wannamaker, JonDarius Morgan, Jordan Davis

Tight ends (7): Nick Muse, Will Register, Trae Kenion, Keveon Mullins, KeShawn Toney, Jaheim Bell, Eric Shaw

Defensive line (14): Jabari Ellis, Aaron Sterling, Keir Thomas, Devontae Davis, JJ Enagbare, Rick Sandidge, MJ Webb, Tyreek Johnson, Zacch Pickens, Joe Anderson, Tonka Hemingway, Alex Huntley, Brad Johnson, Rodricus Fitten, Jordan Burch, Gilber Edmond, Nick Barrett



Linebacker (6): Spencer Eason-Riddle, Sherrod Greene, Damani Staley, Jahmar Brown, Rosendo Louis Jr., Mohamed Kaba

Defensive backs (10): Jaylan Foster, Jaylin Dickerson, RJ Roderick, Darius Rush, Cam Smith, O'Donnell Fortune, Dominick Hill, Joey Hunter, Marcellas Dial, Isaiah Norris

Specialists (3): Parker White, Mitch Jeter, Kai Kroeger