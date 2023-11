The rivalry game is set.

South Carolina football's final game of the regular season will be its annual rivalry clash with the Clemson Tigers, set for Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Shane Beamer is 1-1 in the rivalry after last season's dramatic 31-30 win at Memorial Stadium, but is still looking to get his firsst home victory in the rivalry after Clemseon won 30-0 in Columbia at the end of the 2021 season. The Gamecocks will be looking for their first taste of home success in the rivalry since back in 2013, when Steve Spurrier's team beat the Tigers for the fifth consecutive year with a 31-17 victory to close out a 10-2 regular season.

This is the fifth time in the last seven meetings South Carolina and Clemson will play under the lights and the ninth time out of the last 13 overall.

