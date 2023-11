South Carolina football will take the field one final time in SEC play on Saturday Nov. 18 at Williams-Brice Stadium against the Kentucky Wildcats, with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks finally beat the Wildcats last year with a 24-14 victory in Lexington, but will now try to snap a string of losses at home in the series. Kentucky won 16-10 in Columbia early in Shane Beamer's first season as head coach, and also took two of the prior three meetings in Columbia with victories in 2015 and 2017. South Carolina's lone home win in the series in the last decade came in 2019 by a 24-7 score.

It will be South Carolina's penultimate game of the regular season, with the annual rivalry clash with Clemson coming the following Saturday in Columbia.

************************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina football? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.