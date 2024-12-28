Staff Picks: Bowl Weekend #3

(Photo by Tyler James, Inside ND Sports)

Today's column will cover from Saturday the 28th thru Monday the 30th. Bowl season ramps up this weekend as over the next three days fans get the last collegiate appearances of the Heisman Trophy winner and potential first overall pick in the NFL Draft. In addition, there are two Top 25 matchups and an SEC vs Big Ten matchup. Also least we forget the Snoop Dog Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin&Juice by Dre and Snoop. All game times are listed in EST. The games lines were locked on Dec 26 and have moved by this article's publication.

Advertisement

Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston): UConn (8-4) +3 vs. UNC (6-6)- Saturday 11:00am on ESPN

Bill Belichick returns to Boston. Assuming he is at the game, expect more coverage of that on the broadcast than the game itself. Do doubt UNC made the splash hire of the offseason and probably the splashiest hire since Colorado hired Coach Prime. UNC appears to be down two starting DL that declared for the draft and star RB Omarion Hampton.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (NYC): BC (7-5) +3.5 vs. Nebraska (6-6)- 12:00 on ABC

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

One time Gamecock commit, Laurens, SC native, Jayden McGowan is back in the transfer portal after posting a season with two catches for no yards. Some kids just seem to value the advice of the wrong people. In more news that everyone saw coming - Marcus Satterfield was demoted from offensive coordinator to TE coach in Lincoln after the first nine games of the season. Perhaps he needs to add a few more pages to his playbook.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque): Lousiana (10-3) +12 vs. TCU (8-4)- 2:15 on ESPN

(Photo by AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Not much intrigue surrounding this game in these parts.

Pop Tarts Bowl (Orlando): #18 Iowa State (10-3) +3.5 vs. #13 Miami (10-2): 3:30 on ABC

Forgot the game, which will probably be a really good one and the last game of Cam Ward's college career - this bowl game along with Duke's Mayo Bowl have embraced what bowl season should be about - silly fun. The Pop Tarts Bowl Trophy is equipped with a toaster that actually toasts pop tarts. Also...

Snoop Dog Arizona Bowl (Tucson): Miami OH (8-5) -2.5 vs. Colorado State (8-4)- 4:30 on the CW Network

(Photo by Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The name says it all. Ask your ACC or LIV Golf fans friends where to find the CW Network and enjoy would should be a fun telecast.

Go Bowling Military Bowl (Annapolis): East Carolina (7-5) +6 vs. NC State (6-6)- 5:45 on ESPN

(Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS)

An All Tar Heel State battle in Annapolis. These two campus' are separated by roughly 84 miles. The schools have met on 32 occasions with the Wolfpack holding a 19-13 series edge. State has won three-in-a-row but the Pirates won their only bowl meeting in the 1992 Peach Bowl. The Pirates fired coach Mike Houston after a 3-4 start, they are 4-1 since. The Pirates then removed Blake Harrell's interim tag. ECU will be without All-American kick returned Winston Wright after he declared for the NFL Draft. The Pack are down WR KC Concepcion- who will hopefully find some time to visit Columbia in the near future.

Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio): #17 BYU (10-2) +4 vs. #23 Colorado (9-3)- 7:30 on ABC

(Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Probably the best draw of the weekend. After the NFL easily crushed the College Football Playoffs with two regular season games, they have a triple-header scheduled for Saturday. The college games will have a shot this week since all NFL games are airing on the NFL Network. Heisman winner Travis Hunter and 2025 early NFL Draft picks Shedeur Sanders against with a salty Top 20 team in BYU.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Shreveport): Louisiana Tech (5-7) +16.5 vs. #22 Army (11-2)- 9:15 on ESPN

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

Marshall opted out of this game after a coaching change results in massive portal entries. Local Louisiana Tech stepped in as a replacement. Unless Army is still hungover from the Navy beating - they should win easily here. No opt outs for the Knights, although RB Kanye Udoh did transfer to Arizona State. Apparently a player is able to be released from their service commitment if they leave before the completion of their sophomore year.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville): Iowa (8-4) +3 vs. #19 Missouri (9-3)- Monday 2:30 on ESPN

(Photo by Associated Press)

Missouri will be the only SEC team to take the field this weekend (we included Monday). As of this writing the SEC went 1-1 in the playoff with Florida winning the only SEC bowl game. The Big Ten went 2-1 in the playoff and so far 0-1 in bowls. Iowa's starting QB entered the portal. The Hawkeyes offense was watchable this season but still wasn't very good. Backup Brandon Sullivan will be under center for Iowa. This should Brady Cook's last game for Missouri- nothing is a given these days.