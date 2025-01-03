Staff Picks: The Final Four and Bowl Leftovers

(Photo by Dan Sanger)

Three more bowls, two more playoff games and two championships head your way over the next week. See below for the final picks column of the season. Game times are listed in EST. The lines were locked on Jan 2 and might have moved by this article's publication.

Advertisement

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas): North Texas (6-6) +13.5 v. Texas State (7-5)- Friday 4:00 on ESPN

(Photo by USA TODAY SPORTS - Isaiah Downing)

An all Lone Star State showdown. Get yourself brisket and a six-pack of Lone Star beer and enjoy. Also South Carolina offered Texas State DT Terry Webb. He's 6'3 310 but his stats don't impress. North Texas' QB already committed to Virginia and won't play here. In case you were wondering: former Gamecock DL Terrell Dawkins recorded 37 total tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Mean Green this season.



Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte): Minnesota (7-5) -8.5 vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)- 7:30 on ESPN

(Photo by Pauline Hendricks)

Gamecock fans will at least be curious about this one since Virginia Tech is officially on the clock, however, the Hokies are going to look much different next season. They've already lost 22 players to the portal and brought in 11. Tech could also be down as many as 14 starters for this game.

Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resorts: Buffalo (8-4) -3 vs. Liberty (8-3)- Saturday 11:00 am on ESPN2

(Photo by David Butler II/USA Today Sports Images)

This game will mark the last Saturday with a college football game played until Week 0 on August 23rd, so enjoy. Also, Gamecock fans should have a rooting interest with former Special Teams Coordinator Pete Lembo manning the Buffalo sideline. Lembo has orchestrated one of the best turnarounds in college football this season leading the Bulls to an 8-4 record and 6-2 MAC mark. The Bulls were 3-9 last season. Leading Liberty is former South Carolina fan message board darling and Coastal Carolina head man, Jamey Chadwell. Chadwell went 8-3 in his second season at Liberty.

DIII Championship (Houston): Mount Union (14-0) vs. North Central College (14-0)- Sunday 8:00 on ESPN

The Stagg Bowl! This is a rematch from from 2022 when North Central beat Mount Union 28-21. Think the College Football Playoff has too many blowouts? North Central has won their four playoff games by scores of 42-17, 41-21, 27-3 and their semifinal game 66-0. North Central is looking for their third championship, the prior two coming in 2019 and 2022. The Cardinals also were also the runners-up in 2023 and 2021. Mt Union has long been the standard bearer in DIII football. They've won 13 D-III titles and played for 10 more. The Purples Raiders last won in 2017.

FCS Championship (Frisco, TX): North Dakota State (13-2) +3.5 vs. Montana State (15-0)- Monday 7:00 on ESPN

(Photo by Michael Ainsworth | GOAZCATS.com)

The FCS, formerly Division 1-AA, began playing its national championship tournament in 1978. North Dakota State has nine championship all from 2011 to present. Montana State captured their only title in 1984. (I'm not going to tell you how long ago that was because it's also my age). Montana State's 84' championship was won in Charleston, SC, over Louisiana Tech. In 1983, the Bobcats finished 1-10 with their only win coming over Montana in their final game. Bison coach Tim Polasek is looking to become the fourth NDSU coach to bring a championship back to Fargo. This should be a fun game with no Monday Night Football opposing it. North Dakota State won this their last title in 2021 over Montana State 38-10.

Capital One Orange Bowl: #6 Penn State (13-2) +1.5 vs. Notre Dame (13-1)-Thursday 7:30 on ESPN

(Photo by Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation))

The first of two blue blood playoff games. Expect points to be at a premium. Penn State's defense ranks seventh nationally allowing only 15.8 points a game. Notre Dame is second at 13.6 points allowed per game. The Nittany Lions are fifth in total defense and the Irish are eighth. Penn State's Tyler Warren could be the x-factor. Warren is a tight end that can change the course of the game. He's scored 12 touchdowns this season and accounted for 1,355 yards from scrimmage. How Notre Dame guards him is going to determine this game.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: #8 Ohio State (12-2) -6 vs. #5 Texas (13-2)- Friday 7:30 on ESPN

(Photo by Imagn Images)

This is a marque game - Ohio State vs Texas are college football royalty. The Buckeyes look unstoppable and Jeremiah Smith looks like he would go in the Top 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft and he's a freshman. Smith looks like the most NFL ready freshman since Jadeveon Clowney. Texas hasn't looked dominant in over two months. All signs point an easy Ohio State win, which means its probably going to be a dogfight.