We're back for Year Three of the GamecockScoop Staff Picks. Last season, Gamecock Scoop beat writer Alan Cole pretty much went wire to wire and won our friendly competition for the second straight season. Staff Writer Stephen Anderson took the ATS total. This season publisher Caleb Alexander and staff writer

and Perry McCarty are looking for revenge. Also, this year we will be adding a "celebrity" picker for each week. The plan is to get a different former Gamecock each week to make his/her selections. For those new to Gamecock Scoop, we will be selecting nine of the biggest games across the country per week along with the Gamecocks' game. About midway through the year, we will add Perry's bottom feeder game of the week to our list. All lines are locked in Monday afternoon, they may appear differently on the date of publishing. All game times are EST.

Week Zero's first guest picker is former Gamecock kicker Charlie Carpenter (02-05). After hanging up his cleats Charlie joined the military and is now a multi-state real estate attorney mogul based out of Charlotte with offices in Greenville as well. Many of big name Charlotte athletes have used Charlie for their closings, if you need help, he's your guy. Charlie's thoughts: Why have a week zero if this is garbage they are showing? I'll watch MLB this weekend and about 30 minutes of FSU/GT.

#10 Florida State -10.5 vs. Georgia Tech (Dublin Ireland): 12:00 on ESPN

Why You Should Watch: It's an actual football game that counts. Unless you are a degenerate gambler and follow the XFL or the USFL, this is the first game you've wanted to watch since Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl last February. (Sorry if we just spoiled the final episode of Netflix's Receiver for you). The Seminoles are the preseason favorite in the SEC after their 13-0 and ACC Championship run last season. Will this be the school's final year in the ACC? Tech made strides in the first full season under Brent Key going 7-6, can they take the next step in Year 2.

Montana State -11.5 @ New Mexico: 4:00 on FS1

It looks like a rough year is in store for New Mexico as they open up as a double-digit home-dog to FCS Montana State. To be fair, Montana State is one of the best FCS teams with a preseason #4 ranking.

Florida A&M -17.5 v. Norfolk State (Atlanta): 7:30 on ABC

HBCU National Champions FAMU enters the season with a #25 FCS ranking. They won the SWAC and then the Celebration Bowl last season under former Clemson signal caller "Shotgun" Willie Simmons. They began their defense in primetime on ABC.

SMU -25 @ Nevada: 8:00 on CBSSN

Welcome to the ACC SMU. They were picked seventh in the preseason, the highest of the league's three newcomers. Rhett Lashlee is 18-9 in two seasons at SMU. Nevada is breaking in a new coach following a 2-10 campaign in 2023. Jeff Choate is the new man in charge after spending three seasons as co-DC at Texas.

Delaware State +40 @ Hawaii: 11:59pm: Spectrum Sports PPV

Boy, Delaware State must be terrible to be catching 40 against Hawaii. Hawaii's starting quarterback from 2023, Brayden Schager, returns for 2024 after completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,542 yards and a 26-14 TD-INT ratio last season.The Warriors' two top receivers from 2023, Pofele Ashlock (83 catches, 832 yards, nine TDs) and Steven McBride (63 catches, 1,024 yards, nine TDs) both return as well.