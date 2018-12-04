Ticker
State championship game schedule change for Gamecocks commits

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
Football/Recruiting Insider
Wes Mitchell/GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina commits Zacch Pickens and Luke Doty will make their Williams-Brice Stadium debuts a day earlier than expected.

Due to expected rain in the Columbia area Saturday, all scheduled South Carolina state championship games for that day have been moved to this Friday at Williams-Brice.

Pickens, a five-star senior defensive end according to Rivals, and T.L. Hanna will take on Dutch Fork at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 5-A championship.

Class of 2020 four-star quarterback Doty and his Myrtle Beach squad will square off with Greer Friday at 1 p.m. in the 4-A championship.

The 3-A championship between Dillon and Chester is now scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

