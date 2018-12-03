But the state of South Carolina's top 2019 prospect will make his Williams-Brice Stadium debut much earlier when he and his T.L. Hanna team face Dutch Fork Saturday night at 6:30 with the 5A state championship on the line.

"It feels pretty good," Pickens told Gamecock Central Monday. "I've been trying to do this my whole life. I've been trying for four years, so for the last time, it feels great."

"It's special," he added. "But it's in a way kind of sad, because I'm leaving T.L. Hanna to go to South Carolina. But it's pretty exciting."

A large part of that bittersweet feeling is that it's the last time Pickens will suit up with his teammates, many of which he's been playing with since he was a kid.



"It's been nothing but brotherhood since we started," Pickens said. "We started in middle school and then we finally grew up and now we're in high school. We won all our games in middle school. It's been a huge honor to play with them. I love 'em."

Pickens, who is ranked the No. 3 strongside defensive end in the class by Rivals, has also starred as a 283-pound running back this season.

"Actually, I told (head) coach (Jeff) Herron to do it plenty of times my junior year and then he actually did it," Pickens said. "It's actually been pretty fun."

Pickens, who committed to South Carolina in June over offers from all over the country, last talked to head coach Will Muschamp on Sunday.

"They were like just bring that 'ship home with you, go get a championship," Pickens said of the conversation.

The talented pass-rusher will sign with the Gamecocks during the upcoming early signing period before enrolling in January.

"I'm pretty excited," Pickens said. "I sign on the 19th, I think. I can't wait to be a Gamecock."

Pickens also had a message for Gamecock Nation: "They've gotta come Saturday at 6:30 Saturday to support us!"