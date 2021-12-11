SURPRISE! Gamecocks add massive pledge from big-time defender

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is ranked the No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 7 outside linebacker in the class as well as the No. 2 overall prospect in Maryland.

Barham, who chose Carolina over finalists Penn State, Maryland and Oklahoma, becomes the highest-ranked prospect in Carolina's class.

South Carolina added a massive pledge to its 2022 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star LB Jaishawn Barham announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Barham's commitment is a massive recruiting win for South Carolina defensive end and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson who has had his share of those during his time in Columbia.

Peterson, who was instrumental in Carolina's recruitment of five-star end Jordan Burch, went the distance with Barham after initially offering him during the Will Muschamp era.

Barham took an official visit to South Carolina for the Kentucky game and then hosted Peterson, head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White for a visit on this past Thursday.

He also took official visits to his other three finalists after narrowing his list from 25+ offers.

Listed as an outside linebacker on Rivals, Barham has been recruited to Carolina as more of an EDGE prospect but appears to have the skillset to play any of the linebacker spots in the Gamecocks' scheme.

Barham is the No. 19 commitment in the Gamecocks' 2022 class.