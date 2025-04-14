Te-Hina Paopao drafted No. 18 overall by Atlanta Dream

Gamecock, National Champion and now WNBA Draft pick.

Former South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao officially joined the program's long list of WNBA draftees on Monday night when the Atlanta Dream selected her with the No. 18 overall draft pick.

Paopao transferred to Columbia or her final two years of eligibility prior to the 2023-24 season, and instantly slotted into the starting lineup. The Oceanside, Calif. native started 37 games for South Carolina in its undefeated championship season, averaging 11 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while providing veteran leadership to a young team. She popped up with double-digit scoring performances in both games at the 2024 Final Four, including 14 points with three made 3-pointers in the National Championship Game win over Iowa.

Although she could have entered the draft last year, Paopao returned to South Carolina for her final year of eligibility. She started every game as the Gamecocks returned to the National Championship Game, averaging 9.4 points per game and hitting three 3-pointers in the Final Four victory over Texas.

Paopao will join Allisha Gray as one of two former Gamecocks on the Dream, the closest geographical WNBA team to South Carolina.

