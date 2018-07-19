Within Will Muschamp's multiple defense, the Gamecocks will employ a variety of spots for linebackers. Along with the BUCK (covered in a previous edition), there is a MIKE, WILL, and SAM backer as a base. USC will also employ a DIME linebacker in pass coverage sets.

In this feature, we take a look at USC's current roster as well as the Gamecock staff's recruiting efforts at linebacker.

CURRENT ROSTER OVERVIEW

USC will feature experience with two of its three starters at linebacker. Senior Bryson Allen-Williams returns for his fifth season as a Gamecock and can play multiple positions within the defense. It looks like he'll be slated for the SAM spot, and he can also contribute as a BUCK (or as a WILL linebacker, based on past experience).

