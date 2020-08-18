 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Latest team and recruiting info in The Insider Report
In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the recruiting front, including:

- The latest on Gunner Stockton, one of the nation's top two quarterback prospects, who's heavily considering South Carolina. Which big-time college QB could his recruitment have some parallels to, and what's the word on South Carolina's chances?

- Additional stuff from four-star 2021 QB commitment Colten Gauthier on his relationship with Will Muschamp

- Off-field notes from the program relating to OC Mike Bobo, the staff's handling of COVID-19, name, image, and likeness, plus more.

Gunner Stockton South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
South Carolina continues its pursuit of Gunner Stockton, one of the nation's top 2022 QBs (Rivals.com)
