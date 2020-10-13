@GamecockCentral

The South Carolina football team was without starting defensive tackle Keir Thomas and Jaylin Dickerson, a rotational player at safety, in the Gamecocks' win over Vanderbilt Saturday.

Junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu played in the game but ended up playing just 14 snaps. While no reason was specifically given for Mukuamu's limited time on the field, he has been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered during the season opener against Tennessee.

No specifics have been given on why Thomas and Dickerson were out either, and Muschamp has said he'll no longer be providing injury updates this season.

Still, Muschamp was asked during his Tuesday press conference, if he knew yet if the players would be back for Saturday's Auburn game.

"I think so," Muschamp said.

The Gamecocks and Tigers are set to square off at noon on ESPN at Williams-Brice Stadium.