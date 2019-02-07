Cam Smith, Traevon Kenion and Tyquan Johnson, all of whom were expected as early enrollees, have yet to arrive on campus and Will Muschamp updated the trio’s status Wednesday.

But with spring ball just three weeks away, three of those fresh faces are still absent.

South Carolina went into the start of January expecting to see 12 newcomers on campus and ready to go through spring practice.

“It’s not anything to do with the University of South Carolina admissions process, I can assure you of that. We’re working through that right now,” he said. “There are always snags here and there that you have to work through. You have to deal with deadlines as far as enrolling and getting in classes. That’s kind of what we dealt with in those situations. But it has nothing to do with the University of South Carolina admissions programs.”

The spring semester started in mid-January with players starting their offseason workout regiment earlier this week and spring practice starting Feb. 27.

None of the trio are on campus right now and Will Muschamp did not give and update on when any of them are expected to arrive on campus. Usually, when players don’t enroll early arrive after the spring semester for the start of summer workouts.

All three, regardless of when they arrive, are expected to contribute early.

Smith is probably one of the biggest pieces in the Gamecocks’ 2019 class, signing in December after racking up 65 tackles and 16 pass breakups his senior season.

“He’s a guy that came to camp and ran a sub-4.5 forty, 36 vertical, 10.5 broad (jump),” Muschamp said. “Those are NFL numbers at the combine as far as your explosiveness and power as a 6-foot-1 corner at 185 pounds. Cam’s got a huge upside."

Johnson was expected to come in with last year’s class but opted to spend a year at junior college before coming to Carolina with the rest of the 2019 group.

In his senior year at Screven County he finished with 661 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kenion is one of two tight ends the Gamecocks signed in this class, joining KeShawn Toney, and he finished his senior season with 746 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“He really competes when he gets on the field,” Muschamp said. “Obviously you see what he did this senior year, and we’re really excited about him.”

Even though those three haven’t arrived yet, there have been nine early enrollees already on campus and starting to work out with the strength and conditioning program before practice officially starts.

It hasn’t been going on often—just a few days—but Muschamp’s been impressed wit what he’s seen so far.

"We've been with them really just one day - I've been on the road the last few weeks. Jeff Dillman has been with the entire group. We have them lift as one group so we were able to pay close attention to them and the proper techniques in the weight room to go through,” he said. “We're very pleased with their work ethic. We're very pleased with their eagerness to learn and to work. That's really my expectation - bring your best version of you every single day. If you do that, that'll be fine."

List of Gamecock enrollees

Joseph Anderson, DL

Derek Boykins, LB

Devontae Davis, DL

Rodricus Fitten, BUCK

Kevin Harris, RB

Ryan Hilinski, QB

Jaylen Nichols, OL

Zacch Pickens, DL

KeShawn Toney, TE