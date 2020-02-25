Secondary to the question of what school five-star Jordan Burch would be playing his college ball at was always the question of that position the 6-foot-5, 275-pounder would best fit at the next level?

Both of those questions have now been answered for the South Carolina signee and Hammond School standout.

Burch, who signed with the Gamecocks a day after the second National Signing Day, is slated to start his South Carolina career at the BUCK, where his pass-rushing ability and combination of size and athleticism should shine.

"At that position, you look at Dennis Wonnum, a guy that's athletic enough to play in space, athletic enough to play a hook/flat, play somebody man-to-man," head coach Will Muschamp said. "Obviously, his biggest trait is to be able to rush the passer and win on the edge in our league and we feel like that's a different position. You've got to able to have that combination athletically to do those things. And we feel like he possesses those characteristics."

ALSO SEE: Looking back at Jordan Burch's recruitment (Subscriber link - Subscribe now and get 50% off first year)

In South Carolina's scheme, the BUCK is a hybrid position that sometimes lines up at defensive end, but other times lines up as a standup rusher or even drops back into coverage.

The Gamecocks lose veterans Wonnum and Danny Fennell to graduation at the BUCK, meaning there's a major opportunity for Burch to potentially make a quick impact there. He'll battle it out with redshirt junior Brad Johnson and redshirt freshman Rodricus Fitten when he arrives in June, but how much he plays will ultimately be determined by his performance.

"My expectation will be for Jordan, just like it's going to be for every freshman that's going to step on campus in June, will be to work extremely hard, and we'll see where the chips fall," Muschamp said. "You'll have an opportunity to be a starter, you'll have an opportunity to play, but I tell him the same thing I tell everybody: the best guy's going to start and if you're good enough, you're going to play, but you're going to determine that, not me, in how you come in and perform. And, so, he understands that, and he'll have every opportunity to be successful, just like Alex Huntley, just like Makius Scott, just like Rico Powers, just like every other freshman that we have. Nobody is treated differently."

South Carolina's highest-rated signee, Burch was ranked the No. 17 overall prospect and the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the 2020 class by Rivals.com.