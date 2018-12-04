Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna five-star defensive end Zach Pickens , Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski and Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star defensive end Joseph Anderson are all on the list of the country's top prospects.

Three South Carolina football commits remain in the newly updated 2019 Rivals100 , which was released Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Pickens, who will play for a state championship Friday at Williams-Brice Stadium, made a slight move up the list to No. 15 overall in his class and is now the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country.

Pickens is set to sign with South Carolina on Dec. 19 and will enroll in January.

Hilinski checks in at No. 68 overall in the class and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback, though there was considerable debate between the Gamecocks' future quarterback and Graham Mertz, who barely earned the nod over Hilinski for the No. 2 spot.

Hilinski finished his senior season with 2,771 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in arguably the toughest high school football league in the country and will enroll at South Carolina in January.

Anderson makes his debut in the Rivals100 and is now the No. 93 overall prospect in the country after previously checking in at No. 137. Anderson is now the No. 8 strongside defensive end in the country.

Anderson is also a January enrollee and recently reaffirmed his commitment to South Carolina, despite Tennessee pushing for a visit.

South Carolina is also a finalist for No. 13 overall five-star cornerback Chris Steele.

ALSO SEE: Complete Rivals100 list | Zacch Pickens excited to play first game at Williams-Brice Stadium | Should Ryan Hilinski be No. 2 pro-style quarterback? | Joseph Anderson sticking with Gamecocks