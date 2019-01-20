Top 2021 athlete wowed by South Carolina's new ops center
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGMatthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 ATH Will Shipley watched South Carolina practice for the Belk Bowl last month and then was in Columbia Saturday ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news