While the portal can be dizzying to keep up with, we'll use this space to track the transfers moving forward.

New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has been active in the portal since arriving in Columbia in December, while the Gamecocks have also seen players who signed up to play for Will Muschamp leaving to find a new start elsewhere.

Since its introduction in 2018, the NCAA transfer portal's impact on college football has only grown by the year as unofficial college football free agency is officially part of the game now.

2020-2021

IN (5)

WR Ahmarean Brown - 12/31/20 (via Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Ahmarean Brown announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Instagram giving the Gamecocks their first incoming transfer of the Beamer era.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder should provide a boost at wide receiver, a major position of need for the Gamecocks who lose leading receiver Shi Smith from a group that otherwise struggled with consistency this past season.

A speedy slot receiver who actually has a similar skillset to Smith, Brown could step into a similar role in the Gamecocks' offense.

Brown had a strong freshman season in Atlanta with a team-leading 396 receiving yards on 21 receptions and seven touchdowns, tying all-time great Calvin Johnson for the most touchdowns for a freshman GT receiver.

This past season, Brown's targets dipped and he played in just 7 games, catching 11 balls for 183 yards and a TD, before hitting the transfer portal.

DB David Spaulding - 1/7/20 (via Georgia Southern)

Georgia Southern transfer defensive back David Spaulding announced his intentions on Jan. 7 to join the South Carolina football program.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is a Riceboro, Ga. native who graduated high school from the Bradwell Institute.

The former three-star prospect was considered a redshirt freshman this past season and will still have four years of eligibility due to the new rules put in place due to COVID-19.

Spaulding played in eight games this past season and recorded seven tackles on the season along with a pass break up and an interception, all in the final two games of the season.

LB Debo Williams 1/7/20 (via Delaware)

Smyrna (Del.) linebacker Darryl “Debo” Williams signed with Delaware out of high school in December of 2019, hoping to make an early impact for the Blue Hens this fall before COVID-19 pushed Delaware's season into the spring.

The 6-foot, 225-pounder entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3 and quickly found a new home, committing to South Carolina on Jan. 7.

Williams was a tackling machine in high school, setting a school record with 153 tackles, 32 of which were TFLs, and eight sacks as a senior and earning 2019 DIAA Defensive Player of the Year for the state.

The two-time captain and three-time All-State honoree collected nearly 500 career tackles in four seasons despite a junior season that was cut short due to injury.

Williams joins the South Carolina program with five years to play four and joins a position group of need after the Gamecocks lost leading tackler Ernest Jones to the NFL.

DE/LB Jordan Strachan - 1/13/20 (via Georgia State)

Nobody in the country had more sacks this past season than Georgia State edge rusher Jordan Strachan and now he's taking his pass-rushing ability to the SEC.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder announced his commitment to South Carolina on Wednesday, one day after entering the transfer portal.

A former walk-on from Kingsland, Ga., Strachan earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors this past season when he tied for first in FBS with a GSU-record 10.5 sacks.

Strachan emerged as a reserve contributor in 2018, playing in every game that year before a season-ending knee injury forced him to miss every game in 2019 except for the opener.

DT Keem Green - 1/15/20 (via Nebraska)

A Sumter, S.C. native, Green nearly ended up at South Carolina when he graduated from Highland Community College but ultimately ended up at Nebraska for two seasons. Now he returns to his home state to play for the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Green quietly enrolled at South Carolina at the end of this past week and is on campus for the spring semester.

After redshirting in 2019 at Nebraska, Green played in five games in his second season. at Nebraska, finishing with three tackles.

OUT (9) (Since Beamer took over program)

TE Keshawn Toney - 1/6/21 ---> ?

DE Joseph Anderson - 1/6/21 ---> Purdue

DL Keir Thomas - 1/5/21 ---> Florida State

RB Deshaun Fenwick - 12/31/20 ---> Oregon State

QB Ryan Hilinski - 12/30/20 ---> ?

CB John Dixon - 12/23/20 ---> Penn State

S Jammie Robinson - 12/23/20 ---> Florida State

S Shilo Sanders - 12/14/20 ---> Jackson State

DT Makius Scott - 12/4/20 ---> Georgia Tech