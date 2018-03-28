GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina's attrition this spring after a 17-16 (7-11 SEC) season is on.

The program announced Wednesday afternoon that Khadim Gueye and Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia were granted their full release and will not be with the program moving forward.

Gueye, who just finished up his second season, averaged 5.2 minutes per game, playing in 17 games this season. He didn't score all year and hauled in 12 total rebounds.

Famouke Doumbia, who was in his first year at South Carolina played in 12 games, averaging 3.6 minutes and less than a point per game.

This frees up two scholarships for the this year's class, giving the Gamecocks three available to recruit with moving forward.

Statement from USC Media Relations

"We want to thank both KG and Ibby for everything they have done for our program and we wish them well in their futures on and off the court," Martin said.