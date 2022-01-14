Video: Get to know South Carolina's newest defensive coach, Sterling Lucas

Just a little over a week after the departure of outside linebackers and edge coach Mike Peterson, Shane Beamer, Clayton White and South Carolina have found Peterson’s replacement, and he comes to Columbia from the NFL.

As first reported by Gamecock Central’s Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark, the Gamecocks are set to hire Sterling Lucas, who spent this past season as an assistant defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to working with the Jags, Lucas spent five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, including the 2020 season as an assistant defensive line coach after spending time at his alma mater NC State as a grad assistant.

An Orangeburg native, Gamecock Central was told that Lucas was one of several candidates that Beamer interviewed, and came highly recommended. Just ten years out a of college with South Carolina ties, internally, the program feels that he should have little issues connecting with both players in house as well as prospects on the recruiting trails.

As Wes Mitchell alluded to on Thursday on Gamecock Central, defensive analyst Joe Bowen was an unsung contributor to USC’s defensive staff and did a great job in his role with the linebackers. So with not only Lucas’ versatility but experience of playing linebacker, it’s a position that USC could move him to down the road if needed.

Gamecock Central has been told that Lucas’ contract is expected to be approved by the board of trustees on later Friday afternoon.