Video: Satterfield, Noland explain what's different with the offense

When trying to make sense of USC's offense, I can't help but think of a quote from Mike Tyson who once said, "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face."

Like any new coach, Marcus Satterfield had a vision as to what he wanted USC's offense to look like. Unfortunately, they’ve been punched in the face, over and over, by growing pains combined with poor execution at times. As a result, USC is heading into their eighth game of the year asking the same question that has been asked for weeks - when will they start to click?

As the Gamecocks head into this week's game against Texas A&M, Satterfield admits that they've made tweaks to cater to the strengths of USC’s offense.

"At the line of scrimmage, we've helped them out a lot more the last couple of weeks,” explained Satterfield. “Looking to the sideline, making sure we get good plays. Not that it's something we do a lot, but we didn't do it at all going into the season. Just some little communication things with the snap count, how we get the play call, dealing with the crowd noise. We've went less away from the NFL game and more to the college game."

You can hear more from Satterfield and quarterback Zeb Noland on what they've seen from the offense over the past few weeks and how they feel they can make improvements by watching the video above.




