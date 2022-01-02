Watch Gamecocks LB signee Stone Blanton on national TV

South Carolina fans can watch a future Gamecock in action on national TV this afternoon.

Madison (Miss.) Madison Ridgeland Academy class of 2022 South Carolina signee Stone Blanton will compete in the Under Armour All-American Bowl at 2 p.m. this afternoon on ESPN and on the ESPN app.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Blanton is on Team Legends and has been wearing No. 25.

Already ranked a high three-star prospect, Blanton has reportedly impressed throughout the week of practices and could make a move into four-star territory with a big game on Sunday afternoon.

Blanton is currently ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker in the class by Rivals.

Blanton chose the Gamecocks over finalists Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.